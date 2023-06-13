Twin NJ Docs Fight Cancer In Honor Of Late Father

Dr. Adnan Danish is an attending physician at Hackensack Meridian's cancer center and chief of radiation oncology at St. Joseph's Health and Dr. Shabbar Danish operates on brain tumors as chair of neurosurgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City.

The Danish brothers are said they were inspired by their father, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 49. At the same time their father received his leukemia diagnosis, Adnan was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"Shabbar used to bring my homework to the hospital and help me,” Adnan said. “Back then, there were no cell phones, no internet, no laptops. My brother was my main support system, and he helped me cope with and beat this disease.”

While Adnan eventually beat his cancer, their father died shortly after the twins graduated high school. Their father, who was a research scientist, influenced their decision to go into medical school and become doctors.

Now with kids of their own, the twins are working to ensure children and others don't have to worry about losing a family member to cancer. Shabbar has a boy and a girl while Adnan has three boys.

"We now battle it across the state," Shabbar said. "Everyday we remember our father. He is our inspiration to help others beat this disease and we know together, we can do it.”

