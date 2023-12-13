TV Star From Jersey City Who 'Never Smoked Cigarette' Announces Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Micucci, the 43-year-old known for her role as Lucy on the "Big Bang Theory," took to the video-sharing app from the hospital to announce she had lung cancer removed.

"They caught it really early," said Micucci, who grew up in Jersey City and Nazareth, PA.

"It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. It was a surprise but I guess it happens.

"They caught it early. They got it out. I'm all good but it's been a little bit of a trip."

Micucci, who graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1998, hopes to be back to painting soon.

