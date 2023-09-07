Turkey Cave Rescue: NJ Scientist Trapped 4,500 Feet Deep With Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Mark Dickey, 40, has been stuck thousands of feet below ground in the Morca cave since Saturday, Sept. 2, and is suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding, the European Cave Rescue Association said.

Dickey serves as Chief of the Sussex County-based New Jersey Initial Response Team (NJIRT), who said he became sick more than 4,500 feet deep while assisting in the exploration of the Morca cave (pronounced Morja).

The organization called Dickey an "extremely capable and experienced caver," noting he also serves as an instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission.

Dickey "suddenly became ill with intestinal problems that rapidly progressed into life-threatening bleeding and vomiting, the NJIRT said.

"He was unable to get out under his own power and only the most experienced of cavers are capable of reaching him to render aid. The Morca cave is very deep, wet and cold and experienced cavers who know the cave take eight hours to reach the location where Mark lies.

"The phone lines in the cave have become inoperable, so that communication between the surface and Mark’s location is extremely slow."

Doctors reached Dickey with fluids and fresh blood to replace what he'd lost, and his condition was reported to be slightly improved. He was unable to move on his own, though.

Volunteers from Turkey, Italy, Croatia, and other European countries were assisting in Dickey's rescue. The Turkish military has stepped in to coordinate and to supplement the local resources.

