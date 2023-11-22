'Turf Sucks, Place Is Lame:' NFL Players Would Rather Go To Any Stadium But MetLife, Poll Finds

At least, that's what Ray Kisella said in "Field of Dreams."

But many NFL players would rather not when it comes to NFC East locales, according to a new poll by The Athletic.

The anonymous survey of NFL players led to some dubious results for the New York Giants (and Jets) and Washington Commanders, whose stadiums were found to be among the worst to play in.

Out of 79 responses, MetLife Stadium (18.4 percent) was overwhelmingly voted the worst stadium to play in by NFL followed right behind by FedEx Field (13.9 percent).

Highmark Stadium (12.7 percent), the home of the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, was the only stadium to garner more than 10 percent of the vote.

Players cited a lack of energy, questionable turf, and poor amenities inside the building as reasons why the stadiums grade out so poorly.

According to the report, one player said of MetLife Stadium that "the turf sucks and the whole place is lame," while also pointing to the fans as another negative.

FedEx Field didn't get rave reviews either.

One pro said, "Almost everything is below the standard of what an NFL stadium should be," while another called it "just a dump."

Like their on the field products on Sundays, the rest of the NFC East fared better in the poll, with both AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) and Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) ranking among the top 10 places to play, according to 84 players who responded to the poll.

Nearly 5 percent of players cited Lincoln Financial Field as their favorite stadium to play in.

The complete story from The Athletic can be found here.

