Tugbust: Rochelle Park Masseuses Rub Undercover Customers Wrong Way, Police Say

Township police detectives targeted the Fuji Salon on Woodland Avenue following a tip from a “concerned resident,” Capt. James DePreta said.

The owner and two employees were arrested after an undercover sting led to under-the-table offers, the captain said.

Yeong Herin, 68, of Cliffside Park, was charged with promoting prostitution and possession of property derived from criminal activity – namely $2,000 in alleged proceeds that DePreta said were seized.

Busted on prostitution charges were employees Yeong Sil Kim, 63, and Hong Ji Jin, 55, both of Flushing, Queens.

Participating in the sting were Detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin, Detective Brian Gallina, Lt. Chris Bermudez, Sgt. Franklin Laboy and Officer Brian Monico, as well as members of the Hackensack and South Hackensack police departments.

"Our officers will continue to address any and all quality of life concerns within our community,” Police Chief Dean Pinto said. “We encourage residents to direct these issues and complaints to our tip line at, tips@rochelleparkpd.org."

