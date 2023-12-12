NJ Shooting Center To Become Law Enforcement Range

Shooters Sporting Center is being sold to Ocean County, who plans on turning the property into a regional training center for first responders, according to a Facebook post.

The popular shooting center, located on Route 539 in Tuckerton, mentioned that sometime in the future Ocean County government may reopen the shooting range to the public.

Its retail store will be relocating to where it all began... back to the Tip's Hardware building at 218 Main St. in West Creek.

"Shooters Hardware" should happen at some point in January, the center said. Shooter's current store will remain open until the new location is ready to open.

