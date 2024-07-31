40+ Sick At Trump's First PA Rally After Assassination Attempt: Officials

Sometime after doors to the 2 p.m. rally at the New Holland Area in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex opened on Wednesday, July 31, the 40 people began experiencing heat-related issues, City of Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel said.

None were taken to the hospital, and all in were in "fair to good condition," he said.

Trump will be at the New Holland Area in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex starting at 6 p.m., according to his campaign website.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police announced the following:

"The parking lots at the farm show are FULL and to avoid the area. There will be major traffic delays."

Major traffic delays were already anticipated in the afternoon around the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, and the following roads and intersections will be closed, according to Harrisburg City officials:

Maclay Street between Cameron & 7th streets.

Arsenal Boulevard at Cameron Street.

Cameron Street between Maclay Street/Arsenal Boulevard and Interstate 81.

Industrial Road at HACC Drive.

Attendees were advised to arrive "very early" to avoid traffic, officials said.

"Roads and intersections will reopen once former President Trump has arrived, and will close again when he departs," Maisel said, adding that "As of 9 a.m., the parking lot was estimated to be half-full already."

Harrisburg police are assisting with traffic and PSP is also in the area. Partial highway closures are also possible.

The last time the former president was in the Keystone State was at the rally in Butler, PA where he was rushed off stage after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot attack him. Crooks' shots killed one man and injured two two others in the audience behind Trump's podium.

Tickets for the event are still available, anyone who wants to attend the event in Harrisburg, PA must reserve tickets.

"You may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis," as stated on the website.

You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.

