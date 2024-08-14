Trump Holding Press Conference At NJ Golf Club

Trump, the Republican nominee for United States president, announced he will be holding a press conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Trump spends much of the summer at Bedminster, which served as his "Summer White House" when he was president.

This is Trump's second press conference in as many weeks as he continues to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris', the Democrat nominee for president, refusal to meet with the media.

Earlier this week, Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter, though the interview was plagued by technical difficulties.

Recent polling has shown Harris overtaking Trump, with a new Cook Political poll of seven battleground states showing Harris with a 1-point lead, 48% to 47%.

