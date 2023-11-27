Triple Murder: Shooting Leaves 3 Dead In Central Jersey

Police responding to reports of shots fired around 9 a.m. found two males and a woman in the Traditions condo complex on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Peter Papa.

All victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead. Their names had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A suspect was being questioned by authorities as of 1 p.m., according to Brynn Krause, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor. No arrest had been made, she said.

An investigation led by Detective Thomas Rutter of the South Plainfield Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

