Trio Of Kiddie Car Thieves, One 13, Captured By Paramus PD, Suspected In CT Thefts

Authorities believe the young teens are part of a crew responsible for similar incidents in Fairfield County, CT, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Officer Nick Perna spotted a black BMW 530 with one occupant in the parking lot of a medical building next door to the dealership late last week, Guidetti said.

A quick computer check showed the license plate had been reported stolen out of New York City and the BMW was swiped in Bridgeport, CT, the chief said.

Perna took the 16-year-old occupant into custody without incident, he said.

Meanwhile, Officer Kevin Grady chased down a 16-year-old who was among a group that took off on foot after he spotted them in the service bay at the Mercedes Benz of Paramus dealership, Guidetti said.

Officers Tim Erstling and Vinny LaBarbiera grabbed the 13-year-old, he said.

Both runners were carrying key fobs stolen from the dealership, the chief said.

The two 16-year-olds came from the Bronx and the younger one from Manhattan, he said.

All received delinquency complaints requiring them to appear before a judge in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack on various charges that include burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Parents and guardians of all three were then contacted and arrangements were made to pick them up, Guidetti said.

Detective Dan Cullen is working with police in both Greenwich and Bridgeport who’ve been investigating the crew.

