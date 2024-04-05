Partly Cloudy 43°

SHARE

Tree Worker Electrocuted By Power Line In Morris County: Police

A tree worker was killed after coming in contact with a power line in Morris County on the afternoon of Thursday, April 4, police said.

Montville Fire Department

Montville Fire Department

Photo Credit: Montville Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The worker was at 95 Taylortown Road in Montville when he came in contact with the line around  3:50 p.m., Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

The Montville Fire Department, Morris County EMS, and Jersey Central Power and Light responded to the scene, Caggiano said. The worker was removed from the tree and taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Caggiano said.

The identity of the worker is not being released at this time, Caggiano said. The incident remains under investigation, Caggiano said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE