Video Shows Volunteers Pushing Ferris Wheel Amid Power Outage At Wildwood Waterpark

Morey's Piers visitor Jessica Clowesley shared videos of volunteers pushing the Ferris wheel to escort riders off, and people handing out water bottles to riders on the Sea Serpent, amid the 3:30 p.m. outage.

Another visitor named John, who runs Maryland Area Fire News And Pics4u on Facebook, detailed the 3:30 a.m. incident on his page.

"Trying to have a good time with family and all of a sudden, power failure in Wildwood NJ. leaving people trapped on many rides," the post says.

"FYI. They were eventually able to release the coaster from the top and everyone was able to exit with no injuries, just a few upset stomachs. 🤮🤮."

The amusement park shared a photo of the Ferris wheel earlier in the day. Comments did not disappoint.

