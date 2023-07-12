Roadside Drama: Trapped Driver Extricated From Mangled SUV Off Route 4 In Paramus

The firefighters cut the driver's side door and dashboard from the Nissan Murano in the parking lot of Anve Kitchen & Bath just off the westbound highway below the Spring Valley Road overpass shortly after 8 a.m. July 12.

With help from Paramus Emergency Services police officers, they delicately removed the 37-year-old driver and strapped him onto a gurney in a neck brace.

Then they placed him into a waiting ambulance with what Police Chief Robert Guidetti said was a left leg injury.

A 43-year-old back-seat passenger was OK and got out under his own steam, the chief noted.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS, Guidetti said.

He'd apparently suffered a medical episode, sending the Murano swerving from the far left to the right lane and into the parking lot, the chief explained.

Belfi's Towing removed the vehicle.

Two right lanes were temporarily closed, jamming westbound traffic.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

