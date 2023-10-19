Train Fatal Confirmed In Fair Lawn

NJ TRANSIT police were at the scene after the No. 66 train on the Port Jervis Line No. 66 train hit the victim between the Broadway station and Morlot Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, said Kyalo Mulumba, the transportation agency's senior public information officer.

It was too soon to tell whether it was accidental or intentional.

The train had left Middletown, NY, at 3:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:13 p.m., Mulumba said.

There were no injuries reported to the 100 or so customers and crew on board, he said.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Ridgewood and Plauderville. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by the agency's buses and private carriers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.