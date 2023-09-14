'Tragic Accident': Boy, 7, Killed In Upper-Floor Fall From Fort Lee High-Rise

It was around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, when the boy fell from the 21st floor of the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue at Whiteman Street, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

"The circumstances surrounding the death...were the result of a tragic accident and no criminal activity was involved," Musella said Thursday following a joint investigation by detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and Fort Lee police.

The boy was in second grade at Christ the Teacher School right behind the high-rise. The school is providing counseling as long as needed for students, teachers and staff, a parent said.

