Tragedy: Bergen Teen Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 17-year-old Bergen County boy drowned in a backyard pool as the 2023 Fourth of July holiday period was about to begin, authorities confirmed.

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco

The boy's father conducted CPR after finding the lifeless teen behind their Hillsdale home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

A rig from the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service was requested and the boy was transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, responders said.

He was pronounced dead soon after, they said.

A cause is pending an investigation by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Any further information is purposely being withheld here.

