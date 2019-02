Service was suspended in both directions on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line due to downed branches and wires on the tracks.

Trains between Summit and Gladstone have been stopped since around 5 a.m., due to overhead wire issues near Bernardsville, NJ Transit said on Twitter.

Rail tickets and passes will continue to be cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses.

