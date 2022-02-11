Twitter Fumes Over Amtrak Outage Between NYC/Philly, NJ Transit Delays

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuters were off to a frustrating start Wednesday, Nov. 2.

All Amtrak trains were stopped between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia, with delays of up to 45 minutes reported for NJT.

Trains were in motion as of 7:30, but until then, commuters took to Twitter to vent — specifically on Amtrak's post announcing the outage that caused the standstill.

Amtrak's outage caused delays on NJT.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.