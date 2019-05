Traffic is backed up on I-287 northbound after a tractor-trailer overturned in Mahwah.

The ramp to Exit 66 - Route 17 was closed as of 2:55 p.m., 511nj.org reports.

Injuries were unknown.

Email photos/tips to clevine@dailyvoice.com

Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.