The eastbound side of Route 80 Wednesday morning due to an overturned tractor trailer on the eastbound side of Route 80 in Roxbury.

Traffic was nearly at a standstill for several miles as of 9 a.m., drivers and 511nj.org reported.

The crash appeared to have been the same one that occurred near Exit 28 at 4 a.m., shutting the right lane of the highway.

Send photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.