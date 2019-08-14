NJSP Fatal Accident Unit Investigating Route 24 Crash In Morris County

Multiple injuries were reported in a two-car accident that closed all lanes of Route 24 from I-287 in Morris Township Wednesday, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Department's crime scene investigation and fatal accident units were investigating the 11:20 eastbound crash, that resulted in one overturned vehicle,Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Two people were taken to Morristown Medical Center with unknown injuries, and CPR was in progress on another patient at the time of the crash, Goez said.

That person's condition was unknown, the trooper said.

