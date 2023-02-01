Dump Truck Takes Down Wires Closing Route 3 In Both Directions (PHOTOS)

A dump truck crash that took down wires closed Route 3 in both directions for hours Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Secaucus, authorities confirmed.

The highway was expected to reopen at 2 p.m., following the morning rush hour incident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The wires were down at west of the NJ Turnpike Eastern Spur, with heavy backups were reported as of 10:55 a.m.

Photos from the scene show wires laying across the end gate of the truck.

