Dump Truck Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Through Route 287 Barrier Into Backyard

A dump truck driver was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after crashing through a sound barrier wall on Route 287 and into the backyard of a Bridgewater home Thursday afternoon, New Jersey State Police said.

The right lane of the northbound side of the highway was closed after the 1:25 p.m. crash near milepost 17.6, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The driver lost control before he went through the wall and into the backyard of a Woodlawn Avenue home, Peele said.

No other injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

