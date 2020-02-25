Contact Us
Bus, Tractor-Trailer Crash On Route 80 In Blairstown

Cecilia Levine
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Christopher Johnson

Six or seven people sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a passenger bus and tractor trailer on the eastbound side of Route 80 Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash near mile marker 8.9 shattered the bus window and sent two or three people to a local hospital with minor injuries around 5:30 a.m., initial reports say.

The bus was moved to the right shoulder of the highway around 7 a.m., as workers cleared shattered glass from the roadway, state police said.

No major traffic detours were reported and drivers were urged to use caution.

From inside the bus.

Christopher Johnson

