Brace Yourself For Weeks Of Detours Through Chatham Borough

A several-week-long road restructuring project will cause detours through Chatham Borough.

The North Passaic Avenue project under the county's engineering department will begin on Aug. 19 and continue through September, police said.

Curbing, sidewalks and drainage work will occur mostly between Weston Avenue and the Florham Park border. The final milling and paving phase will occur along the entire length of the road.

Work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., not including weekends or holidays.

During the major restructuring phase, North Passaic Ave will have an alternating traffic pattern.

During the milling and paving phase, North Passaic Ave will be closed and will have a clearly marked detour route to follow.

