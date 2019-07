Route 80 was backed up Friday morning after a tractor trailer overturned spilling fuel across the highway.

All lanes were closed near Exit 34 - NJ 15 as of 10:30 a.m., according to 511nj.org. The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m.

Photos show the trailer hanging off the guardrail.

Delays of 90 minutes were reported.

Motorists urged to plan alternate routes during rush hours.

