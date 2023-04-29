Tractor-Trailer Tips Across Route 17

The rig ran up the grassy curb outside Jack Daniels Porsche in Upper Saddle River, took down a sign and pitched onto its side, leaving it lying across both shoulders and all three lanes, shortly before midnight April 29.

The road remained closed while heavy-duty wreckers from Big Tows righted the rig.

There were no other vehicles involved, no serious injuries were reported and no fuel spilled, responders at the scene said.

Upper Saddle River firefighters and police investigating the mishap were joined by members of Ramsey Rescue and the state Department of Transportation, among others.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.