Tractor-Trailer Rams Sedan Off Route 208

Witnesses claimed the driver of the rig ignored a stop sign exiting the southbound highway at Harristown Road and struck the Honda Civic around 6:45 p.m. Nov. 3.

Glen Rock EMS reported three injuries at the scene, with two victims taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The Civic was removed by a flatbed tow truck. Fair Lawn police assisted with traffic control.

Glen Rock police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

