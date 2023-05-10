Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Northbound Route 17 Near State Line

The driver got the TruBlu Logistics rig to the shoulder and hopped out before flames began consuming the tractor just south of the Route 287 merge shortly before 2 p.m. May 10.

Police detoured traffic onto southbound Route 287.

Mutual aid responders so far reported to Daily Voice included firefighters from Franklin Lakes and Hillburn.

******

DID WE MISS ANY? Please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794 / or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com or direct message facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco with the names of any responding agencies not yet mentioned. THANK YOU.******

