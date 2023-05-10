Fair 69°

Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Northbound Route 17 Near State Line

A tractor-trailer fire temporarily closed northbound Route 17 in Mahwah near the New York State border early Wednesday afternoon.

Northbound Route 17 in Mahwah was temporarily closed as firefighters doused a tractor-trailer blaze. Photo Credit: Vince Landers Jr. (FACEBOOK)
Jerry DeMarco
The driver got the TruBlu Logistics rig to the shoulder and hopped out before flames began consuming the tractor just south of the Route 287 merge shortly before 2 p.m. May 10.

Police detoured traffic onto southbound Route 287.

Mutual aid responders so far reported to Daily Voice included firefighters from Franklin Lakes and Hillburn.

