Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Route 287 Crash

The southbound highway was closed in Mahwah after the rig rolled in Franklin Lakes shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 4.

Franklin Lakes police and firefighters and New Jersey State Police were among the responders.

Heavy-duty wreckers were needed to remove the rig. Motorists, meanwhile, were being diverted onto Route 208 as traffic backed up for miles.

State Police are investigating. They were expected to release more details on Thursday.

Nonstop crashes -- mostly involving tractor-trailers as well as trucks -- have plagued that stretch of highway for years and brought unheeded pleas for relief from area residents and commuters.

Responders say slick conditions from road repaving have ironically made matters even worse.

"The new pavement is like a skating rink with water," one said.

Combine that with what the locals say is unchecked speed and you have a high risk of injury or even death to go with a sizable amount of stress for responders and civilians alike.

"I personally have had my truck wash out 2-3 times -- forget about hitting the brakes," one driver wrote. "Many drivers all over the state are saying the new topcoat being put down is slick, and nothing's gonna happen 'till some well-known political person gets hurt and sues the state."

