Tractor-Trailer Ditches Off Route 46

The driver was headed west on Route 46 near the bridge over East Homestead Avenue when he veered off the road and the cab came loose as it headed partially down a wooded embankment shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

He was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

"This guy was lucky to be alive," one witness at the scene said. "The cab was crushed and ripped off the truck."

ABC and Sano's towing companies both used heavy-duty wreckers to remove the rig.

Palisades Park police and firefighters responded along with New Jersey State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

