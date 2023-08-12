Toyota Recalling 168K Pick-Up Trucks Due To Possible Fire Risk

The auto giant announced that approximately 168,000 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are subject to the recall due to a possible fire hazard.

According to the company, the vehicles included in the recall are equipped with a plastic fuel tube that can move and rub against a brake line, developing a fuel leak. That fuel leak could then ignite, increasing the risk of a fire.

To remedy the issue, Toyota dealers will replace the plastic fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamp, officials said. Those parts were actively being prepared as of Saturday, Aug. 12.

As a temporary safeguard until those parts are ready, dealers can install protective measures and add clamps on the tube as a precaution at no cost to customers, the company noted.

Those impacted by the recall are expected to be alerted by Toyota by early October 2023.

