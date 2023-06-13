Fair 78°

Torso Found In Elizabeth River Identified As 34-Year-Old Man: Prosecutors

The body parts recovered from the Elizabeth River last month have been identified as those of a 34-year-old Elizabeth resident, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 13.

Woldy Ventura-Cruz
Woldy Ventura-Cruz Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Woldy Ventura-Cruz's death was determined to be a homicide, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. 

Ventura-Cruz's torso was originally found in the Elizabeth River at the Arthur Kill on Tuesday, May 16. 

The investigations remains ongoing and anyone with information about Ventura-Cruz or his death is asked to contact Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-347-1935 or Detective James Szpond at 908- 558-2041.

