Torso Found In Elizabeth River Identified As 34-Year-Old Man: Prosecutors

Woldy Ventura-Cruz's death was determined to be a homicide, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Ventura-Cruz's torso was originally found in the Elizabeth River at the Arthur Kill on Tuesday, May 16.

The investigations remains ongoing and anyone with information about Ventura-Cruz or his death is asked to contact Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-347-1935 or Detective James Szpond at 908- 558-2041.

