Tornado Touchdowns Confirmed In NJ, PA

A pair of tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania during Monday, June 26's afternoon storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Storm damage
Storm damage Photo Credit: JCPL
Cecilia Levine
Few details have been released in the twisters that touched down in Bernardsville (Somerset County, NJ) and Lower Mt. Bethel Township (Northampton County, PA).

The PA tornado — rated an EF-o on the Enhanced Fujita scale — started at 2:58 p.m. and ended at 3:04 p.m., CBS reports citing the National Weather Service. The tornado reached winds of 65 mph and traveled 3.37 miles, the National Weather Service said.

As of Tuesday morning, June 27, hundreds of Bernardsville residents were without power.

