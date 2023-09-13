Tornado Possible, Flood Watch Issued Across 18 NJ Counties As Thunderstorms Loom

The flood watch is in effect until Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, in the following counties, according to the NWS:

Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

The NWS said there is a "marginal risk" of an isolated tornado and damaging winds, however, no tornado watch or warning was issued.

As much as two inches of rain per hour could fall in some parts of the state.

