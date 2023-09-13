Light Rain 73°

Tornado Possible, Flood Watch Issued Across 18 NJ Counties As Thunderstorms Loom

A flood watch is in effect across 18 of New Jersey's counties as thunderstorms with the possibility of a tornado moves in, the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather outlook Sept. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The flood watch is in effect until Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, in the following counties, according to the NWS:

Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

The NWS said there is a "marginal risk" of an isolated tornado and damaging winds, however, no tornado watch or warning was issued.

As much as two inches of rain per hour could fall in some parts of the state.

