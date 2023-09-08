Top Cheeseburger In NJ Is Made By 'Awfully Delicious' Restaurant

Yelp released its 50 states, 50 cheeseburgers list last week and Marty's in Fort Lee earned the distinction for the Garden State. The restaurant, which also has a location in Jersey City, has earned plaudits from Yelp reviewers for their burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches.

"I'm so in love with the burgers & chicken from this joint," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The burgers are juicy and cooked to absolute perfection. The chicken fingers & chicken sandwiches are to die for. We have this at least once a week, the food is that good.

"You know when you eat a burger you have that burger smell on your hand and clothes, well not with these burgers. It's a tiny place and it has outdoor dining, I highly recommend it."

To view the list, click here.

