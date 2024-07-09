Toms River Woman Admits To Killing Roommate With Shower Rod, Wooden Board: Prosecutors

Mary Carbone, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 8 to aggravated manslaughter, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. She was previously indicted for murder in the death of 55-year-old Frank Stochel of Toms River.

Manchester Township police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on Sixth Avenue in the Pine Lake Park section of the township on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Officers found Stochel's body on the floor of the home and an autopsy the next day ruled his death a homicide.

According to his obituary, Stochel was the head custodian at Manchester High School from 2003 until 2017. He was born in Elizabeth and enjoyed crabbing, as well as collecting sports memorabilia and coins.

Investigators said several household items were used in Stochel's death, including a wooden board, a heavy-duty tape dispenser, and a shower curtain rod. Stochel's injuries were consistent with the recovered items.

Carbone was identified as the suspect in Stochel's death. She has been held in the Ocean County Jail since she was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020.

Billhimer said it would have been difficult to prove Carbone was guilty of murder and agreed to the lesser charge in the plea deal.

"Although Mary Carbone was originally facing a murder charge in connection with Mr. Stochel’s death, legitimate proof issues arose during the course of our investigation that we simply could not ignore, and which we were ethically bound to take into account in evaluating this very difficult case," Billhimer said in a statement.

"We believe this to be a just and reasonable resolution after careful consideration of all the facts and circumstances. Additionally, Mr. Stochel’s family was consulted in connection with this resolution, and approved of same."

Prosecutors said they're seeking 10 years in state prison for Carbone. She'd have to serve eight-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Carbone was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Sept. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.