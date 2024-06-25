'Cowboy Hero' Dies After Lightning Strike While Warning Kids On NJ Beach About Storm: Reports

Patrick Dispoto, 59, was found unconscious on the beach near J Street at around 7:38 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, a Seaside Park Police Department spokesperson told Daily Voice. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Dispoto had no visible signs of injuries. There were also no witnesses so investigators haven't confirmed if his death was caused by lightning or "another medical issue."

Dispoto's girlfriend Ruth said he tried to warn a group of children on the beach about the thunderstorm after lifeguards had left, News 12 reported. She also said Dispoto made sure she was safe in his truck before he went out to the beach.

People mourned the death of the man called a "lovable cowboy hero" and posted tributes on Facebook.

"He died a hero more concerned with the lives of the innocent/loved one than his own life," one Facebook commenter said. "A memorial needs to be created in memory of this heartless [sic] beautiful soul."

"The sky tells what’s to come.. don’t mess with nature!" another person wrote. "Time is of the essence.. condolences to the family that lost their loved one in service to others.😔🙏"

Dispoto's death happened almost three years after Keith Pinto, a 19-year-old Berkeley Township lifeguard and former Toms River High School North track runner, was killed by lightning on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Seven other people were also struck, including four lifeguards.

News 12 also reported Seaside Park was expected to begin upgrades to lightning detection systems on Tuesday, June 25. Several Jersey Shore locations like Brick Township and Ortley Beach have similar technology installed to protect beachgoers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said New Jersey is among the top 10 states with the most lightning-related deaths. CDC data showed 15 people in New Jersey were killed by lightning between 2006 and 2021.

Police said the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation because Dispoto is considered an "unattended death."

