Tommy Devito Brings Crowds To Wayne's Primo Hoagies

The NY Giants rookie QB stopped by Wayne's Primo Hoagies on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to sign autographs.

Videos uploaded to Instagram show dozens of people waiting outside to meet the Cedar Grove native and Big Blue starter, who graduated from Don Bosco.

In honor of DeVito's love for his mother's chicken cutlets, Primo Hoagies is offering 15 percent off on all primo size chicken cutlet hoagies.

Have photos with TD? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

