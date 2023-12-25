DeVito Era Over? Eagles Win With Tommy Cutlets Benched

The undrafted quarterback who's been starting for Big Blue was sent to the bench on Monday night's Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeVito, who famously still lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, was put on the pine Monday night by head coach Brian Daboll after leading the G-Men to a slow start that saw them behind 20-3 at the half.

The Eagles won 33 to 25, as haters and fans alike called it for Tommy Cutlets.

Daboll pulled the plug and put backup Tyrod Taylor in his place as the fairy tale story may have reached its conclusion for the hometown hero who has captured the hearts and eyes of both his native state.

The Don Bosco grad, who just last week launched a partnership with Rao's, struggled in his holiday showcase, completing just nine of 16 passes for a meager 55 yards before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who did his best, but still was not good enough to lock down a victory for the away team.

Star Saquon Barkley did his best to take the heat off his quarterback, but it was not enough to get Big Blue a W.

However, the hostile Philadelphia crowd got the best of another New York passer.

What's next for the Jersey native? Only his coaches know, but he took his team on a ride to a three-game winning streak before coming back to Earth.

Taylor was able to use his arms and legs to keep the Giants in it - despite being out of playoff contention - but DeVito may have been damned after dropping a 24-6 game against the New Orleans Saints a week ago, where he was unable to lead the squad to a touchdown.

