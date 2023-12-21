Tommy DeVito Addresses Pizza Signing Snafu: 'Slipped Through The Cracks'

DeVito, who still lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, spoke to reporters after Giants practice on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and said "some stuff just slipped through the cracks."

Coniglio's Old Fashioned canceled a planned autograph signing with the rookie sensation after DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, attempted to double his appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000. DeVito, who led Big Blue to three straight wins while expressing an affinity for his mother's chicken cutlets, has since hired Maxx MGMT to handle his appearances, and went to Coniglio's on Tuesday, Dec. 19 for free and learned how to make sodas.

"There's a million things going on, there still is," DeVito said.

DeVito said he found out about the canceled appearance at the same time as everyone else and wanted to get it sorted out.

"I went there Tuesday and had a face to face conversation [with owner Nick Coniglio]," DeVito said. "I hired a new marketing team so everything can be smoothed over. I would definitely have never hoped for anything to slip through the cracks, it's why I hired more people to be handle all that so I can be here and focus on football. That's what my job is."

Stellato, who did not respond to a request for comment from Daily Voice, claimed he never raised his appearance fee since a contract was never signed. DeVito's agent has gained attention for his sideline attire straight out of "Goodfellas" and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning said he was "slimy."

DeVito confirmed Stellato will still be his contract agent. As the quarterback for the New York Giants, DeVito said he is fine with being under the microscope.

"Anything that happens is going to be in some kind of article somewhere," DeVito said. "You just have to continue to be yourself and be a good person."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.