Toddler Hospitalized With Serious Burns, PalPark Private Day Care Worker Jailed

Ann Zheng, 24, was jailed on child endangerment charges after the toddler was burned at Dearest Angel Child Care, which operates out of a private home on Glen Avenue off East Edsall Boulevard, on Thursday, March 28.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Special Victims Unit was contacted by Palisades Park police.

They learned, he said, that Zheng, “while having an assumed responsibility for the child, neglected the child, resulting in the child sustaining serious burn injuries.”

Zheng, a married Chinese-born American citizen, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 2, following her arrest the day before.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.