TikTok Clip Shows Car Full Of 'Forgotten Baby' Pranksters In Pursuit With Paramus Mall Security

The pranksters who police believe are responsible for a string of "forgotten baby" pranks at Paramus malls have posted footage of their slow-speed pursuit with mall security to TikTok.

The video, captioned "catch us if you can," was posted Tuesday, July 4. It shows a baby doll in a carrier in the back seat of a light green Tesla, dodging security in Toyota RAV4s at Westfield's Garden State Plaza the day prior.

"Record, record!" the occupants of the car can be heard saying, laughter echoing throughout.

"Drive away, bro," someone says toward the end of the 56-second video. "Cmon because now you're running from security bro. Just dip. Be out."

As pranks go, the forgotten baby on the car roof is particularly cruel because of the scare it gives people.

A security officer at the Plaza was attempting to tell the pranksters they were creating a dangerous situation and to leave the property, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Guidetti said his detectives were using the video in an attempt to identify the multiple people involved: The trio inside of the car and possibly others who filmed the pranks from another vehicle, or from outside the car.

"Paramus police work very well with our mall security officers, especially Westfield Garden State Plaza, who were able to identify the suspect vehicle creating the disturbance," Guidetti said.

The TikTok video had been viewed more than 12.8K times as of Wednesday, July 5.

Anyone who knows those depicted in the clip are urged to call Paramus police at 201-262-3400.

