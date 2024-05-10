Tiffany Haddish Wows Fans In North Jersey

The actress and comedian appeared at Books and Greetings in Northvale. to sign copies of her new book "I Curse With You Joy." While meeting fans who waited in a line that stretched out the door, Haddish offered hugs, advice and added a parental advisory sticker to each copy of the book, warning someone who told her their kids loved her in "Secret Life of Pets," that they should not read the book.

As she took photos with fans, Haddish uttered her mantra, "Success."

The book is a collection of essays that chronicles the highs of Haddish's life, and the hard lessons she learned on her journey to fame, including childhood trauma and reuniting with her estranged father, according to a synopsis.

This is Haddish's third book. She previously wrote "The Last Black Unicorn," a collection of essays and the children's book "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.