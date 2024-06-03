Thrill-Seeking Wall Street Trader From NJ Dies, 29

A GoFundMe page said Daniel Marsillo died at his mother's home on Wednesday, May 29. The 29-year-old's death "was completely unexpected," according to the fundraiser.

Marsillo's obituary said he also lived in the Dongan Hills neighborhood of Staten Island. He worked for Spartan Capital and was a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) member.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $21,300 from at least 151 donations as of Monday, June 3.

"Danny was a thrill-seeker and had a newfound love for skydiving," the memorial fundraiser said. "His favorite place was up in the sky chasing the clouds. He was a sharp-dressed man but also had a passion for working out and going to the gym."

Marsillo also loved baseball, rooting for the New York Yankees and playing the sport for most of his life.

"At the same time, he cherished his Italian heritage, celebrating the traditions and family bonds that defined his roots," Marsillo's obituary said. "He was a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather, grandson, cousin and friend."

Marsillo especially enjoyed skydiving at Skydive Cross Keys in Monroe Township, his obituary read.

"Most importantly, we want Danny’s life to be remembered as the incredible and loving man that he was," the GoFundMe page said. "As we are missing him, we know that Danny is at peace soaring through the clouds.

"Fly high in the sky Diamond Dan, until we meet again. We love you."

A memorial service was held at Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home in Freehold Township on Sunday, June 2.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Danny Marsillo.

