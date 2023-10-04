Fair 71°

SHARE

Three Philadelphia Police Officers Shot: Reports (Developing)

Three Philadelphia police officers were shot on Whitaker Avenue Wednesday night, Oct. 4, according to multiple reports. 

Scene from the shooting on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue, Fox Chase, Philadelphia
Scene from the shooting on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue, Fox Chase, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

it happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Fox29's Steve Keeley said citing police sources. 

6abc's Sharrie Williams said the injuries were non-life-threatening and that the officers are being treated at an area hospital. 

Footage from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed helicopters circling overhead in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philly. 

6abc reports that one suspect is dead. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Philadelphia police for details. 

Click here to read the full report from 6abc.

This is a developing story, check back for more. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE