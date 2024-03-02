NJ Police Officers Cleared Of Misconduct In Civil Suit That 'Cost Taxpayers Thousands'

A jury ruled in favor of three police officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 14, according to court documents and a police department news release. The civil suit was dismissed by the jury on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Officers Nathan Lahr, Patrick Daly, and Katrina Cantell responded to a domestic violence report at a home on Primrose Circle on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, EHTPD said. Abraham Korotki was subsequently arrested and charged with obstruction, harassment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Korotki in June 2019 filed a lawsuit against the three officers, alleging his arrest was unconstitutional. He also claimed he was unlawfully detained, assaulted, and maliciously prosecuted by the officers.

According to court documents, the original complaint accused four to five officers of tackling Kortki to the ground and forcefully restraining him. He also claimed that handcuffs were placed on him so tightly that his wrists bled and they stayed on him for several hours while he was held at police headquarters.

Atlantic City law firm Jacobs & Barbone represented Korotki in the lawsuit. Jacobs & Barbone had not responded to Daily Voice's request for comment as of press time.

The jury cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in the arrest and the complaint was permanently dismissed, EHTPD police said Thursday, Feb. 29.

"The Egg Harbor Township Police Department continually strives to develop the skills of our personnel, by remaining relevant and contemporary with best practices in policing services," police Chief Frederick Spano said in a statement. "The result of this court decision is reflective of our commitment and investment in our people."

In a statement, Republican Mayor Laura Pfrommer said the suit cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars "even when the township has been found to be right in these matters."

