Three North Jersey Lotto Players Win Big Bucks

Two tickets sold in Passaic County and a ticket sold in Bergen County matched four of the white balls and the Golden Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Two of the tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

The tickets were sold at Jackpocket in Hewitt and at Shop Rite in Emerson The winning numbers were: 01, 12, 26, 36, and 50. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

