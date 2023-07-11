High Fecal Bacteria Levels Put Three Jersey Shore Beaches Under Swimming Advisories

The ocean beaches placed under swimming advisories on Tuesday, July 11 were:

Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City

Philadelphia Avenue beach in Cape May

Hollywood Avenue beach in Wildwood Crest

In addition to the ocean beaches, six bay beaches in Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties and four river beaches in Ocean County also were placed under swimming advisories for high fecal bacteria levels.

Click here for the complete list of beaches under advisories.

Anytime a sample has more than 104 colony forming units (cfu) of enterococci, the beach is placed under a swimming advisory by the state.

Enterococci is a type of bacteria that shows possible contamination that can include animal or human waste.

The DEP retested the water at the beaches on Tuesday and the results will be released Wednesday afternoon, July 12.

