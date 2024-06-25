Three Firefighters Injured, 50 Displaced In Passaic Blaze, Authorities Say

At 9 p.m. firefighters responded to a home on High Street, according to a release from the City of Passaic. The fire quickly spread to four homes, forcing firefighters to rescue four people who were stranded on the roofs of two different properties, authorities said.

No residents were injured, though a dog died from smoke inhalation, authorities said. Three firefighters were hospitalized, two from heat exhaustion and one with a shoulder injury, authorities said.

Three of the homes have been deemed unsafe, with 29 residents, five families, housed at a nearby school and receiving assistance from the Red Cross, authorities said.

